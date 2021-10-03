Serena Williams is a radiant beauty in a silk dress on the beach Keeping summer alive

Serena Williams has been absolutely blowing up social media with some stunning snaps by the beach and in the water.

Her latest social media post continued to do so, as she posed up a storm while sitting on a picnic blanket on the beach in a silk dress.

The rose gold number almost looked like a luxe nightgown and paired amazingly with her glowing skin in the sun.

WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their baking skills

However, what took the picture to another level was the complete picnic she sat next to, complete with a cheese platter, bread, several fruits and berries, and a glass of wine.

"Mentally I'm here," she captioned the photographs, along with emojis of all the different things that lay on her blanket.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to shout out the tennis icon's stunning new look, as well as gush over the lavish spread right next to her.

Serena's beachside picnic had fans wishing they were there with her

One commented: "You and that platter look so good!!!" Another said: "The skin is looking smooth," with a third adding: "If looking like a snack was a person." Many others simply dropped heart-eyed and flame emojis.

The sports superstar has been serving several incredible beach shots over the summer, wowing fans as she donned a sheer leopard-print mini dress in September that went right down to her waist, which she used as a cover up for a tiny white string bikini.

She shared another gorgeous snapshot more recently, this time from her pool, as she posed with her head above the water and a glimpse at the bright pink swimsuit she wore.

Serena captioned the shot with: "Weekend reflections: I miss summer already," and fans agreed with her in droves.

The tennis star has shared several stunning summer snapshots

Her sister Venus couldn't resist chiming in however, as she commented: "Looks familiar…," which got several laughing emojis out of their fans.

Most fans simply flooded her post with heart emojis, and one wrote: "WOW WOW WOW," with another hilariously adding: "Now you're the [goat emoji] of pictures."

