Nicole Scherzinger is a dancing queen in sensational new bikini video Not fair to the rest of us, really

Nicole Scherzinger's island vacation continues to heat up with her latest social media post, and she's taking it to the next level.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger pulls off impressive yoga move in barely there bikini

The singer shared a video on her TikTok, showing off her ability to recreate a newly popular TikTok dance, fully in sync with the song.

And she managed to do so in the most sensational of bikinis, a string two piece that didn't leave much to the imagination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's stunning transformation will leave you shook

The orange fit featured string and keyhole detailing in both pieces and a light striped pattern that complemented her tanned skin perfectly.

She even highlighted her sensational figure with her moves, flexing her hips and displaying her curves as she flicked her hair about.

RELATED: The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more

The clip made its way to her Instagram as well, and she only captioned it with a chef emoji to reference the song, because why not?

Many were instantly left shook by the clip and rushed to the comments section to say it, with fellow The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy writing: "Smokin," with a series of flame emojis.

Nicole displayed her TikTok prowess with her latest bikini post

Fans quickly became obsessed with the swimsuit sensation, as one wrote: "My luv how many bathing suits do u own. you have to have a whole other house full of them."

Another added: "Chef Scherzy in the house me guesses," with a third commenting: "PLEASE TEACH ME TO BE FABULOUS LIKE YOU."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sets social media on fire in show-stopping neon look

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger’s stunning beach vacation view will take your breath away

The Pussycat Dolls singer clearly has plenty of stunning swimsuits to spare, as she's shown off many with just her latest waterside trip alone.

Nicole recently shared another series of snaps; a pair of pictures of taken from behind, showing her wearing another barely-there two-piece bikini as she sat atop a shallow pool.

The singer got meditative in another string two-piece

Her view was breathtaking, gazing out at the beautiful blue seas ahead of her as she sat in a meditative position, eventually turning around for the camera and flexing a "rock on" gesture.

In the caption, she wrote: "We can weather anything, if we stay calm in the eye of the storm. #keepthefaith #trust #manamonday @mana_movement."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.