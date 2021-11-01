Victoria Beckham wore a sassy dress on Halloween and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham may have shared a montage of herself in throwback Posh Spice dresses for Halloween, but the former Spice Girl also dressed up for the occasion in a subtle little black dress.

READ: Victoria Beckham is the definition of spicy in her body-hugging dress

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four looked incredible in her favourite look of the moment - satin - rocking a lovely slip style with spaghetti straps, which she uploaded on All Hallows Eve. Spooky!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham talks Cheeky Posh as she visits New York

The 47-year-old was shooting for her new line of blushers entitled 'Cheeky Posh' and looked radiant in her slinky getup. The perfect look for this time of year too; just add jewellery and heels for a Christmas party vibe, right?

MORE: Harper Beckham wears £19.99 Zara trousers while dancing with Romeo's girlfriend

Although VB is known for her little black dresses, the fashionista has been known to enjoy colour over the years and last week, uploaded a series of snaps showing her sporting a pink and brown colour block knit with statement orange cord flares. The top is from her Victoria Beckham x The Woolmark Company collaboration while the trousers she promises are coming soon to her own fashion line. Eek!

VB stunned in satin on Halloween

The knitwear collection is a unique one for Victoria as there are some and sweet mini-me versions of the pieces for children, too – and her daughter Harper will be modelling the looks. We seriously can't wait for that, after all, the ten-year-old has a great fashion sense like her mother.

Get the look!

Bershka midi satin dress in black, £29, ASOS

Confirming the exciting news, the wife of David Beckham wrote: "A colour clash so wrong it’s right. Ready to match with Harper Seven in my #VBxWoolmark knit! (amazing orange cords from my pre collection, coming very soon!)"

READ: Victoria Beckham stuns as she reveals close bond between Romeo and Harper

The range has officially launched on Victoria's website, and prices start at £185 for the children's pieces, while the adults' items cost from £285.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.