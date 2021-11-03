Serena Williams stuns in an incredible gown with sister Venus Sisters doing it for themselves

Serena Williams left fans absolutely floored as she showed off her sense of style in an incredible gown in a new series of pictures.

The sports icon revealed that she was on the cover of Entertainment Weekly with her sister Venus and Will Smith.

The three came together due to their collaboration on the biopic King Richard, which Will stars in, based on the life and training of the two tennis-playing sisters from the point of view of their father.

Serena and Venus both stunned on the cover in similar gowns that featured strategic cut-outs and striped patterns in blue and purple respectively.

The gowns hugged their curves as their bright smiles radiated from the cover. Serena also shared another picture from the shoot, wearing a white halter-top gown with a high slit, while Venus wore a tropical floor-length floral dress.

Fans immediately were quite taken by the cover and seeing both sisters look so good together, as one commented: "Ageless. Legendary. And beautiful! V & Serena look flawless."

Serena and Venus appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly with Will Smith

Another wrote: "Can't wait to see the movie. The trailer looks fantastic. You all look great," and a third added: "The beauty is too much! I can't take two Williams in the same photo."

The sisters have been on an extensive promotional cycle for the upcoming movie, which will have its theatrical release later in November.

Serena also shared a video from the making of their Entertainment Weekly cover story, comprising a behind-the-scenes clip.

The sports icon showed off several scenes from the photoshoot, walking fans through introductions with Will and her sister, calling her "Diva V."

Serena took fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of the cover shoot

She ended with a walk past the rack of clothes, as she said: "The best part about photoshoots really, for me, [sic] are the wardrobe," before lamenting: "Man, I wish I could fit this though, they didn't make it for me."

