Jesy Nelson looks so glam in crop top and oversized trousers Jesy Nelson looked like the ultimate fashionista

Jesy Nelson proved that she can pull off just about anything on Thursday when she rocked the coolest crop top and jeans combo in a new Instagram photo.

The former Little Mix singer looked like the ultimate fashionista in the off-duty look, which consisted of a simple black crop top and baggy blue jeans with black panels down the side. Jesy finished off the outfit with a Prada bucket hat, a studded leather jacket and chunky black boots.

Sharing the ensemble with her eight million followers, the singer wrote: "But I only wna bad boy as my bestie," and fans went wild over the post.

One commented: "STUNNING!!," while another added: "JESY YOU ARE INCREDIBLE". A third gushed: "I love you queen".

Jesy Nelson nailed the off-duty look

Jesy wore her brunette locks in a sleek straight style and sported a glamorous makeup look, with her warm brown eyeshadow and matching lipstick complementing the outfit perfectly.

The star has certainly been turning heads with her fashion choices lately, and earlier in the week she wowed fans as she posed up a storm in a mini skirt and heels.

Jesy appeared in Noctis magazine, displaying her endless legs as she stunned in a plaid mini-skirt. For the space-age shoot, the singer also rocked a beautiful black top, a pair of heels and sensational silver locks. "@noctismagazine Out now!!" she shared with fans.

Jesy looked amazing

This wasn't the Boyz hitmaker's only killer look as Noctis shared some more shots, and it’s safe to say that they were out of this world.

The first photo consisted of a white mini-dress complete with a shimmering pearl necklace. The second snap really caught our attention as she sported a green top that was encrusted with rows of diamonds.

The magazine shared an excerpt from its interview with Jesy that read: "Music is the strongest form of magic – I genuinely believe that. I can be in a really bad place mentally but if I listen to music it can completely change my mindset."

