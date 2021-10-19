Jesy Nelson poses in mesmerising metallic look amid Leigh-Anne Pinnock fallout

Jesy Nelson has been in the headlines recently following the release of her debut single, BOYZ.

RELATED: Jesy Nelson looks sensational in stunning knee-high boots

The former Little Mix star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo in a mesmerising metallic look, with the caption referencing the lyrics from the hit song. Jesy wrote: "My muma won't see what I see in ya," as she posed in the shiny denim co-ord, which she styled with chunky boots and statement gold earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shows off her incredible boxing skills

The singer sported red hair for the occasion, which she wore in a sleek, straight style. Her makeup was just as eye-catching, and consisted of brown eyeshadow, dramatic black eyeliner, lots of contour and a nude lip.

MORE: Jesy Nelson surprises fans with stunning hair transformation

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one gushing: "You're perfect," while another added: "So beautiful!!!"

Jesy Nelson looked incredible in her recent Instagram post

The photo comes just days after reports that Jesy and her ex-bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock had clashed on social media after the release of Jesy's music video.

The new song samples the classic anthem ‘Bad Boy 4 Life’ and features a surprise appearance by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the remake of the iconic video.

The photo comes amid reports of a fallout between Jesy and Leigh-Anne

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song BOYZ, she said: "[I was thinking] 'Why do I like bad boys, what is wrong with me? Why am I attracted to anyone that looks naughty?’ So I messaged [production duo Loose Change] and was like, 'You'll think I'm a nutter but I really want to write a song about why most women like bad boys and I want to use the Diddy song' and they were like, 'Let's do it’."

Fans have been excited about Jesy’s solo career ever since the pop star left Little Mix back in 2020. Chatting about her own music, she said: "I just want to be myself and be real. I want my fans to hear that they're my stories because they genuinely are. No one has come in and told me what to write about. This is the music I've always wanted to make."

DISCOVER: Jesy Nelson's tomboy style leaves Little Mix fans with questions