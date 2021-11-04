Rochelle Humes always knows what to wear, and the former Saturdays singer proved this on Wednesday with an eye-catching ensemble.

The star posed barefoot in the stunning look which consisted of an ab-bearing black-and-white crop top, paired with a white pair of jeans and matching overcoat. Rochelle oozed glamour with her accessories as well, which consisted of a chic pair of sunglasses and a ring, as the fashionista wore her hair down.

She didn't caption the shot on her Instagram Stories, but it's bound to have left her many fans lost for words.

The star recently showed how fashion-forward she is, as she launched her own fashion line with Regatta, which is a true mix of high street pieces and designer items.

Rochelle's favourite jacket was hard to pick. She explained: "I love the whole range – each coat fits a different look and occasion, but if I had to pick one right now my favourite would be the Keava. The metallic bronze adds a unique touch to any outfit!"

Rochelle looked flawless in the outfit

One of the jackets from her Regatta collection is made from 35 plastic bottles. Contributing to the sustainable fashion movement is close to her heart.

The working mum explained: "It was so important to me to include a sustainable option within my Regatta collection – the brand is known for its incredible sustainability collections. I really try to reuse my outfits and remember that a piece isn’t just for a one-off occasion."

The star always looks amazing

A self-confessed high street shopper, Rochelle's top spot is one of our faves, too. "I'm a big fan of Zara. My best fashion bargain is a Zara body, they're a staple in my wardrobe and go with everything."

And fashion isn't her only interest, as she recently launched her own cookbook, At Mama's Table.

Speaking about the project with HELLO! she explained: "It's something that I've always wanted to do, but never got round to doing. Over lockdown, while the world was unfortunately in chaos and it was a terrible time, we were all trying to be creative weren't we, and think of things that we could do. This became one of them for me."

