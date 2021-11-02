Jesy Nelson poses up a storm in eye-catching mini-skirt and heels She looks amazing!

Jesy Nelson left her fans stunned on Tuesday as the former Little Mix singer posed up a storm in an eye-catching ensemble.

DISCOVER: Why Jesy Nelson and Little Mix are no longer on speaking terms

The singer was appearing in Noctis magazine and she displayed her endless legs as she stunned in a beautiful plaid mini-skirt. For the space-age shoot, the star also rocked a beautiful black top that tucked into the skirt, some heels and a showed off her stunning silver locks. "@noctismagazine Out now!!" she shared with fans.

This wasn't the Boyz hitmaker's only killer look as Noctis shared some more shots, and they were out of this world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shows off her incredible boxing skills

The first look consisted of a white mini-dress that was completed with a shimmering pearl necklace. The second photo really caught our attention as she rocked a green top that was encrusted with rows of diamonds.

READ: Little Mix finally break silence over fall out with Jesy Nelson

SEE: Fans are saying the same thing about Jesy Nelson's debut single Boyz

The magazine shared an excerpt from its interview with Jesy that read: "Music is the strongest form of magic – I genuinely believe that. I can be in a really bad place mentally but if I listen to music it can completely change my mindset."

Unsurprisingly, the star's 8.3 million followers went wild, as one enthused: "Love this photoshoot," and a second added: "You look GORGEOUS."

Jesy looked amazing

Plenty of others took to the comments to call her variations of "beautiful" as well as posting flame emojis.

The star's fashion has always turned heads, and she recently wowed in the most gorgeous metallic look.

The photos just kept getting better and better!

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo in a mesmerising metallic look, with the caption referencing the lyrics from the hit song. Jesy wrote: "My muma won't see what I see in ya," as she posed in the shiny denim co-ord, which she styled with chunky boots and statement gold earrings.

MORE: Jesy Nelson looks sensational in stunning knee-high boots

MORE: Jesy Nelson looks mesmerising in black bikini and beach curls

The singer sported red hair for the occasion, which she wore in a sleek, straight style. Her makeup was just as eye-catching, and consisted of brown eyeshadow, dramatic black eyeliner, lots of contour and a nude lip.

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one gushing: "You're perfect," while another added: "So beautiful!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.