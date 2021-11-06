Kate Garraway makes major style change with most unexpected trousers

When you think of Kate Garraway's style, floral dresses and vibrant blouses usually come to mind. The Good Morning Britain star mixed things up on Saturday night, however, donning a very youthful look to attend Adele's long-awaited show at the London Palladium.

The 54-year-old presenter stood out from the crowd in a pair of super wide-leg trousers – and we bet they'll be straight in her 15-year-old daughter Darcey's wardrobe! Kate balanced out the oversized item with a form-fitting top, donning a black polo neck with pearl beading on the collar and cuffs.

WATCH: Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard react to Adele's Vogue cover

She matched her footwear to the hue of the pearls, opting for a pair of white ankle boots to complete the look. Kate wore her blonde bob in a sleek style and sported heavy makeup, enhancing her eyes with dark kohl.

The mother-of-two flashed a beaming smile as she rocked the red carpet at the special event, which will be broadcast on ITV later this month.

Kate looked super cool in her wide-leg trousers

It's been a tough time for Kate, whose husband Derek Draper still requires 24/7 care at home after suffering complications following contracting coronavirus in March 2020.

The former I'm A Celebrity star recently opened up about her plans for Christmas, and how her family is adjusting to the "new normal" now that her husband is back at home following months spent in hospital.

The GMB star usually favours a more feminine look

Speaking to Woman's Own magazine, she said: "This year, we have got him home - and fingers crossed we can keep him home. Of course, he's not going to be putting on his Santa costume, going out with [daughter] Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with [son] Billy.

"None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it's adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he's here at all which we didn't have at all last year and feared would never happen."