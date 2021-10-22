Kate Garraway's Prince's Trust Awards dress was truly stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway looked beautiful as ever as she stepped out for the Prince's Trust Awards on Thursday - and we're in love with her dress.

MORE: Kate Garraway to take over from Piers Morgan in surprising new TV role

The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a pretty floral midi with a high neckline and a fitted skirt, adding a pair of bold shoe boots.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after NTAs win

Kate often attends the inspiring annual event, hosted by Prince Charles, and this year revealed that she has a very special reason to thank the royal.

MORE: Kate Garraway supported by fans as she shares details of new health struggle

She had previously revealed in her book, The Power of Hope, that an unnamed member of the royal family had reached out to her and offered the services of a royal physician to help with her husband Derek’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Kate looked beautiful at the Prince's Trust Awards

She wrote: "One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a royal physician. How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal." And at the event, she appeared to confirm that the mystery helper was Prince Charles.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr Hilary details GMB colleague Kate Garraway's 'heartbreaking' journey with husband Derek

She said to the Prince of Wales: "And you might not remember but you were very kind to me because my husband got very sick with Covid after the last Prince's Trust awards. You wrote to me and gave me help from your doctors, so thank you very much… and he did improve."

Kate wore a floral Next dress for Friday's GMB

Following Thursday's event, Kate also apprared on GMB as usual, looking pretty once again in a red floral dress and matching heels. She wore her blonde bob in a soft blowdried style and added subtle, glowing makeup.

In case you're wondering, Kate’s stylist Debbie Harper has revealed that the gorgeous dress is from Next - though sadly it looks like it's a past-season style.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.