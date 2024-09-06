Kate Garraway is an absolute vision in a designer-looking Monsoon dress

Kate Garraway never fails to amaze us with her colourful outfit choices, and the star looked gorgeous this week in the most eye-catching midi dress.

The Good Morning Britain presenter brightened up our screens on Thursday in a Monsoon Jennifer Floral Print Midi Dress, that featured long sleeves with lightly puffed shoulders and an A-line skirt.

© Debbie Harper Kate teamed the dress with a pair of green heels to match

The flower garden print is perfectly paired with a contrasting blue trim that cinches the waist and covers the cuffs and neckline. The 57-year-old styled the high street number with a pair of green heels to match, accessorising simply with a delicate gold necklace.

As for her hair, Kate opted for a voluminous bouncy blow-out, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a soft smokey eye, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip.

The Monsoon floral dress is giving off major Rixo vibes with its figure-skimming cut and incredible print, but for a fraction of the price. The £90 midi is currently available in sizes 8-24.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate wore the high street dress to host Good Morning Britain with Ed Balls

Whether you're looking for a dress that you can easily transition from day to night or are shopping for an outfit for the occasion in your diary, I can see Kate's satin-look midi being styled in so many ways. For weddings and evening looks I'd recommend styling with a pair of nude heels and a matching clutch, letting the dress take centre-stage with minimal jewellery.

For more laid-back occasions, try styling the look with white flats or espadrilles. Statement silver earrings would elevate the look, and the 'Jennifer' dress could also be worn with a cream longline coat as the weather cools down.

Floral dresses aren't just for summer, the timeless trend is one that you can work all year round. The printed style is a must-have for anyone who wants to build up their capsule wardrobe, and the gorgeous green shade will work well for every season.

If you're feeling inspired by Kate's occasionwear look, there are plenty of other options across the high street right now. Nobody's Child has a linen-blend midi that features balloon sleeves and a similar green hue, and the feminine style is currently on sale.

For a transitional style that's perfect for autumn, New Look just dropped a floral chiffon dress with a flattering wrap silhouette and on-trend ruffle detailing, and I could see the new-season style looking just as stylish with strappy heels and it would with tights and boots.