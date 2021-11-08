On Saturday evening, the Beckham family were just like everyone else and enjoyed the fireworks for Bonfire Night. We loved seeing all the festivities on Instagram and the Beckhams were no different!

READ: Victoria Beckham wore a sassy dress on Halloween and we're obsessed

The famous family put on a dazzling firework display in the garden of their Cotswolds estate and Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest video of her family loving the bangs and lights, with doting dad David having a blast with ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham and Harper Seven enjoy firework night

Speaking of Harper, the only Beckham daughter looked as cute as a button in pictures, rocking a very stylish white, navy and sky blue sporty anorak. It's the perfect outerwear staple for this kind of year, and has a very Sporty Spice look about it, don't you think?

MORE: Harper Beckham wears £19.99 Zara trousers while dancing with Romeo's girlfriend

As mum VB has embraced sportswear on a big level since her ongoing collaboration with Reebok, we can imagine the fashion designer borrowing this one from her daughter...

We loved Harper's sporty jacket

Taking to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse inside their family evening, the Wannabe singer shared several photos and videos of herself with her two youngest children, Harper and Cruz, enjoying their dad's show-stopping firework display. "We miss you @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham," she wrote.

VB and David hosted a firework party

The makeup mogul also shared a lovely snap of herself and hubby David. "Happy firework night from us!" she wrote as the former footballer wrapped his arm around her shoulder. VB looked as well-put together as ever, wrapping up in an oversized camo jacket layered over a chunky cream knit jumper and a knitted hat from North Face.

READ: Coleen Rooney, Victoria Beckham and more footballers' wives' blowout engagement rings

When they're not staying at their main £31 million family home in London, or chilling at their Miami penthouse, Victoria and her family often retreat to their £6million estate in the Cotswolds where they can escape the city - and we think you'll agree; it's the ideal place to host an epic at-home firework display.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.