Tracee Ellis Ross leaves fans speechless as she lounges in sensational pink shirt The star has some incredible fashion sense

Tracee Ellis Ross is known as a queen of fashion, and she's proven it yet again with her latest ensemble.

While relaxing in some beautiful sunshine, the Black-ish star wore a chic straw fedora and a sensational pink button-up shirt.

The star looked beautiful with some red lipstick as she shaded herself with the hat.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross slips into the bath to promote her beauty line

Tracee only captioned the post with a flamingo emoji, but the incredible look rendered her many fans speechless.

Most were only able to leave strings of emojis, as they posted heart-eyed faces, crown, heart and flame emojis.

Some were able to get some words out, as one wrote: "Beauty and the beach."

A second added: "Tracee knows exactly what she be doing .. this lady understands the assignment."

Tracee appears to currently be on a small vacation, and she wowed fans in a strappy black bikini for a small pool video.

The actress looked absolutely stunning in the clip, which shows her placing her hands on a white towel in front of her as she is about to emerge from the water, but cuts the clip before her entire body is fully visible.

Fans were quick to comment - and lose it over the teasy video, with one writing, "We couldn't handle the full clip," while another follower added: "Am I the only one waiting for her to come out of the water."

The Girlfriends star also recently got some fans talking with an extravagant new accessory, an eye-catching earring.

While sat in her car, the star turned her head to give fans the best view of her lavish earring that stretched from her lobe down to her shoulder.

The beautiful gold piece of jewellery had a unique design, with a loop at the bottom and an emerald centered in the middle with gold wrapped around it.

One besotted fan said: "Serving face and earrings," and a second added: "Someone get me these earrings nowwwww."

