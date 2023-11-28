Carrie Underwood wows in metallic two-piece and must-see boots

Carrie Underwood is a pro when it comes to commanding the spotlight, and all eyes were on the singer as she posed for Instagram in the most incredible metallic outfit.

The country superstar dazzled in a pair of cropped silver trousers and a matching shirt, styling the look with a pair of eye-catching sequin ankle boots.

© Instagram Carrie styled the silver outfit with a pair of sequin heeled boots

Carrie, 40, completed the silver ensemble with a selection of statement rings, while wearing her hair in voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the star kept it glam with a bold smokey eye, a glowy highlight, and a glossy lip to finish.

Sharing the stunning snapshot on Instagram, the mother-of-two captioned the post: "We're back at our home away from home! 2 more days until #REFLECTION."

Fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the photos, with one follower writing: "So beautiful! You're a true talent." While another added: "Always look gorgeous."

"The Queen of country music and Las Vegas," a third chimed in.

The Before He Cheats songstress always brings the glamor when it comes to her performance outfits, and earlier this month she caught fans' attention after she performed in a pair of micro shorts with black and yellow sequin detailing, along with a fitted leather top for the 2023 Grey Cup Festival in Hamilton, Ontario.

Carrie looked amazing in the micro shorts that showed off her ultra-toned legs. Accessorized to perfection as always, the performer finished the look with a series of stacking necklaces, while her platinum hair fell to her waist in loose waves.

Sharing a carousel of photos of her performance, Carrie captioned the post: "Had so much fun last night in #Hamilton for the @GreyCupFestival!!! I sang until I couldn't sing no more.. Literally! Thanks for coming out and for being so kind! Have fun this weekend!"

When she's not rocking out on stage, Carrie lives in an incredible mansion in Tennessee, with her family, her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.