Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week.

The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.

WATCH: Ciara shares weight loss plan after birth of third child

Oozing glamour, the singer wore her hair in a romantic up-do with chunky pieces softly curled around her face. She added a dramatic smokey eye and a nude lip and elevated her petite frame with a pair of black, peep-toe stilettos.

Ciara was certainly feeling the look as she took to Instagram to share several photos of her outfit following the event, including a seductive snap of herself posing crossed-legged on a large bed.

Fans were also blown away by her appearance, with one commenting on the snaps: "Elegant and lovely!" A second remarked: "Stunning stunning and more stunning!"

A third added: "Those legs! That hair!" While a fourth said: "You look amazing as always."

Ciara looked incredible in her Tom Ford dress

Ciara's figure always sparks a reaction from her followers, and she has worked hard to get back to her pre-baby weight.

Back in June, she announced she had hit her goal weight after losing almost 40 pounds. "Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best.

Ciara often causes a stir with her outfits on social media

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to Weight Watchers and plenty of exercise too.

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Ciara welcomed her third child back in June 2020 and announced one month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss target in sight.

