Ciara stuns fans in stunning 'birthday suit' for iconic birthday photos She looks flawless!

Ciara celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday, and in snaps shared on Wednesday it's clear that the Level Up singer celebrated in style.

The star shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself in a killer ensemble that she dubbed her "birthday suit" and everything about it was pure fire. The look consisted of a black mini-dress with a Dolce and Gabbana belt cinching her waist. She also wore a stunning black-and-white blouse, with a white collar and black tie around the neck, as well as some stockings and heels that was all topped off with a black beret.

"Celebrating in my Birthday Suit," she teased. "Archive Dolce 92-93 FW."

The singer posed for a series of photos in her show-stopping outfit and behind her was an opulent table that was adorned with dozens of roses.

Fans were driven wild by the unbelievable look, including the star's husband Russell Wilson who commented with a string of flame and eye emojis.

Another enthused: "Oh this is it!!!! The hair is [flame emoji]," while a third added: "Pretty skin in a birthday suit."

Wow!

A fourth stunned follower posted: "This is a look baby."

Earlier this month, Ciara turned up the heat on Instagram as she showed off her enviable physique in nothing but a black long-sleeved bodysuit, white lace-up booties, and a furry white bucket hat.

But it was the insane closet in her stunning Los Angeles home where she struck a pose in the ensemble that really caught our attention.

The singer's husband loved her look

The massive room, which happens to be the closet of our dreams, is lined with white drawers, mirrored closets, and a floor-to-ceiling mirror perfect for putting together ensembles, and that was just the portion of the space that was visible.

We could also see a glimpse of a wooden and stainless steel mirrored vanity in part of the room.

