Ciara knows exactly how to get fans talking and showed off another killer look recently which did more than just turn heads.

The Level Up hitmaker wowed in a body-skimming dress which showed off her very toned physique - but she only just managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Ciara stepped out in a glitzy, floor-length dress with a very daring thigh-split and she almost displayed a little more than she bargained for.

WATCH: Ciara shares weight loss plan after birth of third child

But it was her insanely toned legs which really got fans talking. Ciara struck a pose in the Laquan Smith gown and her leg was front and center.

She posted several images on Instagram, and fans marveled at her figure.

"The thighs and calves," wrote one, along with a series of on-fire and heart emojis, while another added: "Ciara the BODY."

Others couldn't believe she's a mom-of-three and many demanded to know her secret.

Ciara pulled off the daring look to perfection

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are proud parents to their young children, Future, seven, Sienna, four, and Win, one.

Back in June 2021, she announced she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds.

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best.

It's not the first time Ciara's legs have stolen the show

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to Weight Watchers and plenty of exercise too.

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Ciara welcomed her third child back in June 2020 and announced one month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss target in sight.

