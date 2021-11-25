Louise Redknapp is glowing in dazzling new £20 look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Louise Redknapp has become somewhat of a fashion icon over the years, and the star recently released her own fashion edit with high street store Peacocks.

The 47-year-old looked glowing in a glittery gold top from her collection, which she paired with sophisticated black trousers and a delicate necklace. Her 'bronde' hair was styled in a beautiful, blow-dried look, falling effortlessly over her shoulders.

Her makeup was radiant, complete with a brown eyeshadow, a peachy blush and a nude lip, which perfectly complemented the colours of her outfit.

The 'Black Gold Sequin Angel Sleeve Top' features flattering angel style sleeves, a crew neckline, a keyhole button fastening at the back and an all-over sequin sparkle.

Louise Redknapp looked radiant in her new top

Louise recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! all about her clothing range, and how she is adjusting to post-pandemic life.

"After Covid and being locked away for all those months I don't really know where to start at the moment," the star said. "My life is either completely casual or it's red carpet and it's that bit in between, of going to a bar or a posh restaurant on a Saturday night, where I've lost my way. I’m going to try to get out a bit more, see my friends and enjoy Christmas, so I need to up my game."

Black Gold Sequin Angel Sleeve Top, £20, Peacocks

She says she has thoroughly enjoyed adding a new string to her bow and creating the Louise Edit, which includes smart workwear, chunky knits, sparkly tops and denim.

"I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

