Claudia Winkleman's androgynous look takes Strictly by storm - not to mention those shoes! Claudia Winkleman wowed Strictly fans

Claudia Winkleman knows how to make a fashion statement, and Saturday night was no exception. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter took the ballroom by storm in an androgynous Serena Bute suit - and looked absolutely fabulous.

RELATED: Claudia Winkleman's royal dress revealed on Strictly - did you spot it?

She finished off the outfit with a crisp white shirt and a Remembrance Day poppy on her lapel, looking stunning as she took to the stage with co-host Tess Daly. The 49-year-old wore her hair in a poker straight style, peering out from underneath her trademark blunt fringe, and sported matte makeup with heavy eyeliner. But it was her amazing Jimmy Choo shoes that really stole the show!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Claudia drew her fans' attention to her towering platforms. She captioned her photo: "Strictly is on at 645. SHOES. Thank you so much".

MORE: Claudia Winkleman wore Marks & Spencer on the Strictly results show

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Nailed it as always every week. The shoes though" and another penning: "You always look sharp. Every. Single. Time."

Claudia donned a chic trouser suit and a pair of Jimmy Choos

Last Saturday, Claudia sparkled in a Self-Portrait gown with black tights and heels as she welcomed judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke to their seats.

Letting the sequin frock do all of the talking with minimal accessories, the star looked sensational as her outfit dazzled under the glitterball.

The raven-haired beauty wore her glossy dark locks in loose waves, rocking her signature smudged eyeliner makeup look. Is there anything she can't pull off?

Safe to say Claudia was loving her Jimmy Choos!

Sharing a snap of her dress on Instagram, she captioned it: "I love you @mrselfportrait - enormous thanks to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @amyhair4."

She was met with a flurry of compliments from doting fans, who were evidently obsessed with her elegant ensemble.

DISCOVER: Claudia Winkleman commands attention in black dress for Strictly live show

One person wrote: "Be still my beating heart!" Another fan added: "Omg in love with this look." We can't wait to see what Claudia will wear next!