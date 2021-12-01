Carol Vorderman wows fans with incredible leather look The star has a great sense of style!

Carol Vorderman is a big fan of a figure-flattering leather outfit, and the glam star proved that had long been the case with an unearthed video she shared to social media on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the stylish 60-year-old posted a clip from her appearance on the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Showing Carol's delight at getting the £125,000 question right, the video showed the presenter and author throwing back her head and yelling with delight.

She looked as stunning as ever in a ribbed black leather halter neck top that showed off her toned arms although her hair, which is now long and blonde, was in a brown feathered bob.

The mum-of-two captioned the clip: "Well it made me laugh today... someone sent me this GIF today. So I was the first-ever contestant on the Celeb version of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire @millionaireuk and won £125,000... guessed the right answer to £250,000 but didn't risk it.

"Richard Whiteley was my phone a friend....and can you believe that he ran out of time at 30 seconds to give me his answer. You'd think after 4,000 Countdowns he'd have known what 30 seconds felt like [laughing emojis]. Obviously I didn't let him off the hook with that one for a while!!!"

Carol loves a flattering leather outfit

Carol went on to reveal that her winnings went to a children's charity so that they could purchase computers for children having long-term hospital treatment, before finishing: "So it was a good night #WIN... thanks for sending it. I'd forgotten all about it #leather."

The star's fans were quick to embrace the throwback clip, with many responding with applause emojis and one writing: "Love this energy Carol!"

Others commented: "That was an exciting night," "Brilliant and lovely that you made so much money with your knowledge," and: "Wow! Awesome!!"

