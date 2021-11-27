Carol Vorderman causes a meltdown in leather mini skirt and knee-high boots The former Countdown star looked gorgeous

Carol Vorderman is forever wowing fans with how she shows off her incredible curves – no matter what she wears.

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns GMB viewers in elegant bodycon dress

The 60-year-old had her followers picking their jaws up off the floor once again on Saturday when she revealed the figure-flaunting outfit she was rocking for her stint on BBC Radio Wales. Carol looked gorgeous in a black leather mini skirt and a vibrant, tight-fitting orange top that featured black stripes along the arms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle home DIY project

Highlighting her endless legs, Carol added a pair of sheer tights and some black knee-high boots, sharing several mirror selfies on Instagram that were taken from inside her plush walk-in wardrobe.

Finishing off her look, Carol wore her long blonde hair down and straight and opted for minimal makeup.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off her curves in tight jumpsuit for reunion with brother Anton

SEE: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: star's guide to looking fab in her 60s

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one responding: "Blimey Carol [heart eyes emojis] stop with the fantastic photos I'm trying to do something." A second said: "Looking amazing! Loving the boots." A third added: "Wow, you look absolutely stunning."

Others appeared to be lost for words and simply commented with red hearts, heart-eyes, and flame emojis.

Carol shared several gorgeous snaps of her eye-catching outfit

Earlier this week, Carol stunned her fans again by wearing a figure-hugging dress with chic button-down detailing. Complete with faux fur trim and elegant long sleeves, the mother-of-two rocked the all-black ensemble with her signature black biker boots.

"I've got my fake fur collar on today," Carol told fans as she ruffled up the fur trim on her dress. "I fluff it up a bit, it's nice and warm and cosy - like wearing a scarf!"

Carol loves to highlight her incredible figure

Carol is a huge fan of figure-enhancing dresses, and last week she was the picture of elegance in a structured bodycon dress to mark her son Cameron's graduation from Dundee University.

The TV star looked gorgeous in the waist-cinching midi number, which featured a boat neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. She added a pair of matching stilettos with silver embellishments and a delicate silver necklace.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.