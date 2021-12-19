Amanda Holden stuns in green bikini as she shares rare photo with husband Chris The glamorous star looked gorgeous!

Amanda Holden provided fans with a glimpse of summer as she shared a beautiful throwback bikini photo to her Instagram Stories on Sunday – and it was in honour of a very special occasion!

The stylish TV and radio presenter looked so glamorous in the gorgeous photo, which showed her alongside her husband Chris Hughes as they enjoyed a holiday together.

Amanda's blonde hair was cut into a feathered bob and she beamed at the camera as she modelled a green bikini with a matching green-and-white cover-up draped over one shoulder.

Chris and Amanda appeared to be on a boat in the sun-kissed snapshot as the water was behind them and they both wore sunglasses.

The mum-of-two revealed that she was celebrating her husband on Sunday because it was Chris' birthday, sweetly captioning the image: "It's this gorgeous boy's birthday."

The couple have had a lot to celebrate recently, as earlier this month it was their anniversary, and they've been married for an impressive 13 years!

The star looked stunning in the throwback photo

Amanda and Chris, who works as a record producer, tied the knot on 10 December 2008 and share two daughters: 15-year-old Alexa, known as Lexi, and nine-year-old Hollie.

The star-studded event's guests included Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall, Angela Griffin, Slade frontman Noddy Holder and EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace.

It was the actress and singer's second time down the aisle after her previous marriage to TV presenter Les Dennis ended.

Amanda and Chris share two children

The former couple said 'I do' back in 1995, with Amanda wearing a vintage style dress with long satin gloves in contrast to the champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown she donned for her second ceremony.

Amanda occasionally shares glimpses of her husband and children to social media, and kept fans delighted during lockdown last year as she chronicled the different methods she used to keep herself and her family busy and entertained, including a virtual disco and making TikTok videos.

