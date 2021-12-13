Amanda Holden's sultry sequin skirt is so different – see video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden rocked head-to-toe high street on Monday, serving up a chic festive look from Zara. The radio star wowed in a purple shimmering sequin skirt and a dark purple jumper, finished off with violet-hued heels.

The star modelled her tonal look with perfectly blow dried locks, choosing to pose in the hallway of the Heart Radio studios. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that even Amanda's manicure matched the look as she sported dreamy lilac nails.

WATCH: See Amanda Holden pose in sultry sequins

While we've seen many celebrities donning sequins in the lead up to the big day, it's nice to see a statement skirt in purple – we can always count on Amanda to try something a little different.

As well as highlighting that her look was from high street shop Zara, Amanda also tagged her stylist Karl Willett and his assistant Adele Pentland, no doubt commending them on the style.

Inspired by Amanda's purple sparkles? Check out this stunning Dorothy Perkins dress which is also 25 per cent off. Run, don't walk.

Purple sequin midi dress, £60, Dorothy Perkins

The star has an impressive wardrobe of clothes, and we love seeing her fashion looks. It was just last week when Amanda showcased another amazing skirt and top combo on social media.

The 50-year-old looked stunning in a leather mini skirt, which she styled with a matching green top from JD Williams and black knee-high boots from Reiss.

The star always looks great

She added the cutest miniature handbag from Aspinal of London, a brand loved by none other than Kate Middleton.

Amanda wore her blonde hair in a beautiful blow-dried style and sported her go-to makeup look, complete with a black smokey eye and a nude lip. She kept her accessories minimal, simply adding a delicate gold bracelet, which perfectly complemented the dark green tones of her outfit.

