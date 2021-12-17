Amanda Holden is one stunning Christmas elf in eye-catching mini dress

Christmas is just around the corner, and while many parties may have been cancelled over the past week, Amanda Holden and the Heart Radio team still celebrated the festive period.

For the event, Amanda took part in a saucy photoshoot with former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and the pair looked like twins in a pair of daring mini dresses. They resembled Christmas elves in green coats and red skirts that they paired with candy cane-themed knee-high stockings. And to complete the ensembles, the pair also had on some green Santa hats.

But it may not have been the outfits that caught attention, as in the first photo that the Britain's Got Talent star shared, she and Ashley kissed as they found themselves underneath the mistletoe.

Captioning her jaw-dropping photos, the presenter wrote: "Well….. last show of the year and we went out with a bang. #merrychristmas to you all... we appreciate you sticking with us and making @thisisheart the biggest commercial breakfast show in the Uk and Europe!!"

And referencing her kiss, she teased: "We couldn’t do it without you. I kissed an #Elf and I liked it."

Fans predictably went insane over the photos, with one writing: "Well that's the internet broken," and given the other responses we certainly have to agree!

The pair shared a kiss underneath the mistletoe

"Brilliant pic well jel," enthused one, while a second added: "I think you just made a lot of people very happy. Tempted to put this on my wall."

A third commented: "Don't know which of you is the luckier," while a fourth simply posted: "Wonderful snow girls," and many others wished the presenters a "merry Christmas".

Amanda is a huge lover of Christmas and the mum-of-two went all out with her decorations.

Amanda looks flawless in every look

Last month, she unveiled her Christmas tree that had been filled with twinkling lights, dressed with giant sparkling baubles, topped with feathers and finished with a large blue ribbon cascading down the branches.

"Your tree is absolutely fabulous, love it [love heart-eyed emoji]," wrote one follower and another penned: "Love the feathers at the top… unusual [love heart-eyed emoji]."

Whereas, other followers weren't so sure about the unique design, and many questioned the use of the blue fabric down the tree. "Not totally sold on the weird blue sash thingy," said one and "not fussed on the feathers at the top and the blue ribbon," commented another.

