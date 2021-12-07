Amanda Holden struts into office in ribbed dress and knee-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked like she meant business when she strutted into the Heart Breakfast radio studios on Tuesday. The BGT star donned a ribbed knit dress from French Connection that highlighted her amazing figure.

Looking seriously glamorous, Amanda posed up a storm in the office she shares with Jamie Theakston, lounging on a desk before sashaying across the carpet. Her ultra cosy dress boasted an open collar and front-button fastening, as well as subtle pleat detailing accentuating her hourglass curves. Amanda paired her simple frock with a pair of beige knee-high boots from Karen Millen.

The 50-year-old presenter wore her blonde hair down loose in a sleek style and kept her makeup fresh and natural. Flawless!

The neutral outfit is perfect for winter – and if you don't already own suede boots we strongly suggest getting your hands on Amanda's before they sell out.

The gorgeous pair have been reduced down to £179.50 and are still available in sizes 5 and 6, so you better act fast.

Amanda looked equally stunning on Monday when she modelled a dark green leather mini skirt from Whistles.

She styled her look with a matching green top from JD Williams and black knee-high boots from Reiss. The mother-of-two added the cutest miniature handbag from Aspinal of London, a brand loved by none other than Kate Middleton.

Amanda returned to work this week following her fun and festive girls' weekend, which saw her diving into the freezing ocean in nothing but a swimsuit.

