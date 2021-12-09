Amanda Holden supported by famous friends as she makes angry comment Catherine Tyldesley and Aston Merrygold was among those to comment on the post

Amanda Holden has been supported by famous friends after sharing a TikTok video of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing COVID restrictions while edited to be outside 10 Downing Street, where a party is being held. She simply captioned the post: "Enough," in reference to the latest reports that Downing Street held a gathering in December 2020 when the rest of the country was on lockdown.

Several of her famous friends were quick to comment, with Catherine Tyldesley shared a row of clapping emojis, while influencer Reena Simon commented: "He needs to go!!" Aston Merrygold also replied with several laughing crying emojis.

Her fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "Everyone loves to moan and shame on social media, but will anyone actually stand up and say no? And refuse restrictions? Probably not. Hence why it's been two years and still continues."

Another added: "I lost my husband last year to covid. I am finding the news reports and all of the jokes about it on social media so upsetting."

Amanda shared her thoughts on the Prime Minister

Downing Street has said that no party took place and that "COVID rules have been followed at all times," despite former press secretary Allegra Stratton filmed joking about it, saying: "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced."

She has since resigned, telling reporters: "The British people have made immense sacrifices in the ongoing battle against Covid-19… I now fear that my comments in the leaked video… have become a distraction in that fight.. That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and offer my profound apologies to all of you at home for them."

