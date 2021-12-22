Gwen Stefani stuns in thigh-high boots and festive mini dress The Voice star is certainly in the holiday spirit

Gwen Stefani gave her fans a real treat on Wednesday when she put on an impromptu festive fashion show.

The Voice star looked gorgeous in several holiday-inspired outfits – but there was one that really stole the show. Gwen donned a pair of black, thigh-high latex boots with a strapless red sparkling mini dress with white fur trim for a naughty spin on Mrs. Claus.

Gwen added her trademark bold rep lip and soft smokey eye and accessorized with a waist-cinching black belt, a pearl choker, and blonde locks that cascaded down to her hips.

The No Doubt singer also walked her makeshift runway in a variety of onesies, ranging from Father Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, and a cheeky reindeer, adding red latex boots with chain detailing and a bright pink wig.

Another look saw her dressed as an elf, rocking a green dress with red and green striped tights and a chic blonde shoulder-length wig with blunt bangs.

Gwen looked gorgeous in her Christmas-inspired mini dress

Her bold outfits come after she shared an Instagram Reel of herself performing her song You Make It Feel Like Christmas as part of her Live From the Orange Grove series.

She donned a truly spectacular metallic floor-length gown for the occasion, with the silver reflecting against the snow in the background.

However, she wasn't alone in the performance, as along with her backing band, she received some help from her husband Blake Shelton, joining her in a smart suit.

Gwen was joined by Blake for a special duet to their Christmas song

"Thx hubby @blakeshelton for performing 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' with me #LiveFromTheOrangeGrove gx," she captioned the clip.

Many fans gushed over their adorable bond in the video, with Chelsea Handler saying: "Look at that luuuuuuub!" A fan commented: "Love them together and what a great holiday song."

Another wrote: "This is so genuinely lovely. Also, that dress is liquid fire." A third added: "Love your dress Gwen! Sometimes more is more!"

