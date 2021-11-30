Jennifer Lopez marks double celebration with rarely-seen sister Leslie inside family home The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is incredibly close to her family

Jennifer Lopez has had a whirlwind year and has a lot to be thankful for, including her family.

And over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker marked not one, but two celebrations with her loved ones.

The first was Thanksgiving, which saw her gather around with her siblings at home, where they also celebrated the star's older sister Leslie's birthday.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her sisters surprise their mom

J-Lo's younger sister Lynda Lopez shared a candid picture of Jennifer helping Leslie blow out the candles on her birthday cake, with the pair twinning in blue.

In the caption, Lynda wrote: "Grateful for sisters… Hope you got to spend the day around a table with loved ones. Counting my blessings today. #HappyThanksgiving!"

While Lynda is often seen on the red carpet with Jennifer, and is well known in her own right as a successful TV journalist and author, Leslie keeps a far lower profile.

However, both siblings did feature in a joint interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, where they described Jennifer as a typical "goofy" middle sister.

In the interview, both sisters admitted they never liked going on interviews to talk about their famous sibling. Leslie said that "as a kid, Jen was the ringleader.

Anything that was concocted was usually her idea." She also said of the award-winning star: "She's still my little pain in the butt sister." Lynda, meanwhile, revealed her disbelief over just how famous her sister had become.

"All these people are here to see my goofball sister – it's like, I can't believe these are people that are here to see Jen, my goofy sister who ran around in her underwear in our house when we were little."

The siblings grew up in The Bronx with parents Guadalupe and David, and while Jennifer has homes around the United States, the rest of her family have remained in New York, where she often visits, especially during the holidays.

As well as spending Thanksgiving with her family, Jennifer also marked her first one with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The pair rekindled their romance earlier in the year following the star's split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The happy couple were pictured out and about over the weekend, where they were joined by their children.

Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

