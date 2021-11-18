JLo is the perfect bride in dazzling Zuhair Murad wedding dress for new movie The full Marry Me trailer has been released

It's not the first time we've seen Jennifer Lopez as a beautiful bride, but this jaw-dropping wedding dress is certainly our favourite!

The singer looked unreal in the newly released trailer for her upcoming film Marry Me, wearing a breathtaking Zuhair Murad wedding dress for her on-screen nuptials. Lebanese designer Zuhair is used to making show-stopping looks for JLo's red carpet appearances and he's really pulled it out of the bag this time with a royal-worthy wedding gown.

The bandeau cut dress with a full princess-style skirt is adorned with dazzling beading, and the slightly pink-hued shimmer created an eye-catching design. The gown features a huge bustle and flowing train at the back for extra drama.

JLo looks unreal in new movie trailer

JLo wore the bridal style with a diamond collar necklace, large earrings and matching beaded veil to look every inch the blinging bride.

The film sees Jennifer's character marry Owen Wilson's character in a complete twist of fate – and it's got all of the elements of the perfect romantic film.

The star rocked a jaw-dropping ballgown

Fans were blown away by the full trailer with many leaving comments below the clip. One wrote: "I'm screaming and crying. Can't wait!" another added "You look so pretty," while a third admitted: "I'm not a big rom com watcher but I think I'll make an exception."

We adore the dress detailing

As well as the slick movie trailer, fans have been able to see JLo on set wearing the dress in shots captured in 2019 of the actress wearing the dramatic ballgown for the spectacular scenes.

The then 50-year-old looked absolutely flawless in her huge bridal gown, and it wasn't that long ago she was sporting a different bridal gown for yet another movie role. JLo looked amazing in bridal white for her leading role in Shotgun Wedding in behind-the-scenes images. This film will also be released in 2022, but we're definitely counting down the days until Valentine's Day to see Marry Me!

