Kate Hudson doesn't let any opportunity to make a fashion statement pass her by, and she certainly took her latest chance and ran with it.

The actress shared pictures of herself from the InStyle Magazine Awards where she donned a gorgeous gold gown.

The long-sleeve slinky outfit fit her like a glove and was covered in dazzling sequins. She wore matching gold jewelry and styled her hair in waves.

WATCH: Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video

Fans raved over her shots, but many of them couldn't help noticing the incredible resemblance to her mother, Goldie Hawn.

One wrote: "Woww you are sooo much like your mum in this photo, love it, Two AMAZING WOMEN," with another saying: "Just like yo mama [heart emoji] stunning," and a third also adding: "Such a Goldie moment!"

Many others took to complimenting the look as one commented: "Love this man too & you Kate, look like liquid gold in that dress," and another wrote: "So beautiful Kate! You are stunning in that golden dress."

Kate posed alongside designer Michael Kors as she paid tribute to him at the ceremony, writing in the caption: "Love this man so much.

Kate's stunning new pictures had fans seeing the resemblance to mom Goldie

"Honored to have presented him with designer of the year @instylemagazine awards! @michaelkors."

Many of Kate's celebrity friends hyped up her look and the pictures as well, with Sharon Stone commenting: "LOVE YOU BOTH," and Rachel Zoe saying: "You were EVERYTHING tonight KHUD [flame emojis] crushed it."

The Almost Famous star and Michael appeared in a fun clip shared by the magazine's social media as well in the lead up to the ceremony.

Like the event's other attendees, the two pulled off some hilarious antics while emerging from an elevator, and they decided to make it a fashion-centric one.

The duo posed for a fun Instagram reel for InStyle Magazine

As the elevator doors opened, Kate was seen striking an athletic pose while Michael stood behind her with a large pair of scissors, furiously snipping away at the air.

