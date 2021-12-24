Martine McCutcheon showcases incredible legs in black mini skirt with festive sparkles

Martine McCutcheon looked incredible in a new photograph posted to social media on Christmas Eve, as she showed off her long legs in a tiny mini-skirt and black high heels.

The Love Actually actress, who guest-edited HELLO!'s Christmas Special, looked fabulously festive as she posed next to a Christmas tree wearing a Theodora metalic print gold sparkly blouse from Monsoon (currently a great deal in the sale at £56 down from £80!), adding a wow factor to her barely-there mini skirt.

Martine looked incredible in her Monsoon top and tiny mini skirt

Topping off the look was Martine's stunning new hairdo, which she revealed on social media earlier this week. The actress and mum-of-one has had some hair extensions put in for the festive season and we're loving her new look!

Martine has been wowing fans with her appearance all year, and her latest outfit only highlights the top physical form the actress is currently in.

Martine shares naked selfie as she tidies the house!

But while she's happy to entertain us all with stunning photoshoots, her weight is not something that Martine is keen to talk about. Opening up exclusively to HELLO!, the actress explained: "[I don't talk about it] because it's the only thing that makes a headline. That makes me sad - I think that we are slowly getting better but women are so much more than that. Slowly women are being braver and not standing for being defined by it."

"I remember when Holly Willoughby said, 'You know, there's so much more to me than my weight,' and I couldn't agree more," said Martine. The Love Actually star continued: "I have worked so hard to be successful in my industry and I'm proud of what I've achieved in my career, and I'm so proud that I was able to become a mother and that hopefully I've stayed a grounded, good person. Those are the things that matter to me."

Martine guest edited our Christmas special

Like us, Martine is gearing up for Christmas, and she told HELLO! what plans she and her family have for the festive season.

"This year we're keeping it small to start with. We've got a little house that we're going to, which is on the beach and we look at the ocean," she said.

"We walk the dogs, read, play games, it's all very calm. And then on Christmas evening, my mum and stepdad are coming over and on Boxing Day, the whole family are coming over and we're hosting them... I know it's going to be mayhem! We have a karaoke machine, pretend trophies for games, and the winners sing We Are The Champions! It would be wonderful to do it all, looking at the ocean and hopefully not having to quarantine."

