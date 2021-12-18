Martine McCutcheon wows in waist-cinching velvet dress that drives fans wild

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon sparked a huge reaction from her fans on Friday when she posed in a beautiful black velvet dress.

The Love Actually star looked gorgeous in her midi frock from Wallis that featured a plunging neckline, ruched sleeves, and a nipped-in waist. Martine accessorised with a black Chanel handbag, gold hooped earrings, and a pair of platform heels as she posed beside her Christmas tree.

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon delights fans with £21 mini dress

Sharing three stunning snaps on Instagram, Martine couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she revealed how much she "loves a little black dress" on her Stories.

Captioning the photos, she added: "Merry Christmas everyone! There is no better feeling than getting all glammed up in time for the holiday festivities. I love throwing together an outfit that just WORKS."

She added: "This @wallisfashion velvet dress oozes Christmas chic, you can never go wrong with a little black dress!"

Fans agreed and flocked to the comment section to gush over Martine's head-turning appearance. One responded: "Now that's what I call a Christmas cracker. Be happy, Merry Christmas to all."

Martine looked gorgeous in her velvet black dress

A second said: "You look beautiful! Love those shoes." A third added: "Love the dress," and a fourth said: "You look fab as always."

And the good news is that Martine's exact dress is still available in several sizes – and it's reduced from £95 to £85.50 in the sale.

Ruched Sleeve Velvet Dress, £85.50, Wallis

Martine is certainly a fan of a little black dress as she opted for another variation on the classic on Thursday during a dinner date at Scott's Mayfair with her sister Louisa.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared several pictures of their night out, and both women looked stunning for the special occasion.

Martine dazzled in a mini black dress, which she accessorised with black tights, black heels, and her wedding day clutch bag. Her step-sister Louisa, who is the daughter of Martine's mum's husband Alan Tomlin, perfectly matched the star in an all-black look.

