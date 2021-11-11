Geri Horner stuns fans with adorable workout partner This is so cute!

Geri Horner turned 49 back in August and the mum-of-two continues to keep up an impressive fitness regime.

On Wednesday, she was about to partake in some yoga when she was joined by a surprise partner – her new pet dog, Daisy. The Spice Girls singer had her yoga mat all laid out, but Daisy decided to occupy the space before she did, lying down on the teal mat. However, she did find some humour in the situation, as she joked: "Downward Dog. Daisy."

Her fans went wild in the comments over the sweet photo, as one enthused: "Awww my gosh so cute," and another added: "The cuteness," and a third posted: "Aww so precious!"

A fourth excited fan said: "Ahh! Geri, Your Little Dog IS Absolutely Gorgeous. Xxxx," and a fifth commented: "What a cutie."

Many others flooded the comments with heart-eyed face and heart emojis.

Geri introduced her followers to Daisy back in August, as she revealed that she was adopting her from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Daisy was ready to do some yoga

The singer was wearing an all-white outfit to go meet the pooch, and she ended up twinning with its white fur.

Geri captioned the lovely image: "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she's on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting."

The star went on: "She's a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too."

Daisy is far from the 49-year-old's only animal, as she has a variety of animals on her Oxfordshire farm, and back in August, she introduced followers to a new chicken.

Geri has plenty of animals on her farm

In a small clip, the star singer could be seen holding the bird and she was mystified over how the bird was so "cuddly".

"It's a cuddly chicken," she enthused. "Who thought chickens could be cuddly?"

Her son, Monty, then called out "mummy" while husband Christian Horner joked that they could call their new feathered friend Ronald. "Don't be mean," Geri admonished him.

The star cuddled the bird close to her chest, and she stood outside the chicken's coop, and another white chicken could be seen inside.

