Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming The tennis pro is also a style icon

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks.

And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt.

WATCH: Serena Williams melts hearts as she dances with daughter Olympia

The fashionista paired the see-through item, which consisted mainly of the frame but had hoops for around the waist, with a black and white sleeved top.

She completed her stunning look with a pair of sandals that rose quite high up her legs.

But it wasn't just the fashion that commanded attention, as the star allowed her luscious locks to flow all the way down her back and right down to the tops of her feet!

The tennis ace was clearly excited in her caption, starting it off with three drum emojis. She wrote: "The first iteration of the Serena Williams Design Crew Launch is finally here!!

The tennis superstar also knows how to impress

"The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective made up of incredible Black and Brown emerging designers and creatives who created this collection, and will inspire future generations to design with impact."

She added: "I can't wait to see how SWDC will continue to evolve and make waves in the design industry for years to come."

Understandably, her fans lost their minds with the eye-catching shots, as one enthused: "Yes!! 2021!! Let's get it."

A second added: "This look is beautiful," while plenty of others were left speechless, only commenting with flame and heart emojis.

Last month, the mother-of-one set social media alight when she posed in an eye-catching body-hugging mini dress.

Serena is a doting mother to daughter Olympia

Serena looked incredible as she stood in a room that was topped with a massive ethereal painting wearing the sleeveless blue ribbed number from her Serena collection.

It came complete with drawstring ties on one side to create an adjustable length. She paired the dress with silver metallic stilettos, a diamond bracelet, and a bubble ponytail, which a ton of stars including Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, and Ariana Grande have all sported in recent months.

"Bold in blue @serena," she captioned the post. Fans were quick to sing her praises in the comments, with one writing, "Love that line of dresses." Another added: "Stunning Serena", while an additional follower chimed in: "That bluuuuuue."

