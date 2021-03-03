Gayle King’s neon green dress has a celebrity connection - and it’s a steal at less than $30

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Gayle King has made it clear she has a love for pops of color in her wardrobe, and today was no different as she hit the CBS This Morning set in a neon green dress.

The figure-flattering number happens to be from Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company clothing line and features pleated detailing and a sleek silhouette with a bateau neckline. The daytime TV host completed the pleated look with layered gold necklaces and pumps.

Gayle King wore a dress from Gabrielle Union's NY&Co collection on CBS This Morning

The dress is on sale for $26.98 - a whopping 70 percent off at the original price. No surprise, a steal like that didn’t last long and has already sold out.

In case a restock happens in the near future or more available sizes pop up, we’ve placed the link below so you can bookmark to shop it. In the meantime, we found a similar NY&Co neon green, body-hugging dress - the Tulip Hem sheath dress. It comes complete with a v-neck, a tulip hem, a subtle pleated front, and puff sleeves. The dress is also a great deal - at only $38.97.

Pleated Sheath Dress, $26.98, NY&CO

Tulip Hem sheath dress $38.97, NY&CO

Speaking of celebrity connections, the veteran journalist hit Instagram last month to reveal that she'd been sent some pieces from Beyoncé's new Ivy Park collection.

Gayle uploaded ten different photos to social media – in which she showed off a metallic puffer jacket, face mask, and leggings among other pieces.

"No she “did-ent”! Look what came to my house!!,” the 66-year-old media star captioned the photos. “Swipe left for the unveiling I promise dear @beyonce NOT to wear the crop top outfits in public! Fun weekend! First Popeyes fish sandwich now THIS... Bowing down to the queen! Thank YOU BEYONCE! Hope you and your posse are safe & HEALTHY!"

Gayle interviewed Daniel Kaluuya and Shaka King in her chic green dress

We have no doubt her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, who recently married, is going to try to snag an outfit out of that box.

While Gayle was showing off the looks, she inadvertently revealed her stylish living room. It’s stunning - and filled with incredible artwork, including a beautiful floral print that could be seen framed on the wall behind her, and a handful of striking sculptures that could be seen scattered around the space.

Home - and style goals indeed.

