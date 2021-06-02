Gayle King's figure-flattering olive green dress is already sold out - but we found the best lookalike 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

You can count on Gayle King to rock closet staples that give us style inspo and won’t break the bank - and we love it.

Such was the case again when the CBS This Morning host stunned on the show on Wednesday wearing a sleek olive green Boden dress that flattered her figure. She finished the look with a long chainlink necklace and pumps.

Gayle stunned in a green Boden dress paired with a chainlink necklace

The Boden Honor Ponte Dress is a classic pencil dress that is a great staple for working from home or working in an office. The dress also comes in red and navy. Boden marked the dress down from $120 to $72 in the green hue, and it was such a good deal that it has already sold out.

It’s still worth bookmarking the dress in case there is a restock in the future. We also found another stylish pencil dress on sale on the site for $67.99 - Boden’s Heather Textured dress, which features a navy and off-white bramble bud print.

Boden Honor Ponte Dress, $72, Boden

Boden’s Heather Textured dress, $67.99, BODEN

That dress flatters the figure too - and it makes a statement. It also comes in a peony floral print that is so cute for summer.

If you’re smitten with Gayle’s dress and want something like it, we also tracked down the best lookalike on Amazon for only $34.99.

ACEVOG Women’s Work Dress, $34.99, Amazon

This is just the latest time Gayle has wowed fans in a green dress. Back in March, she hit the set of the show wearing a neon green dress that she paired with layered gold necklaces and pumps.

The body-hugging number happened to be from Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company clothing line and featured pleated detailing and a sleek silhouette with a bateau neckline.

Gayle has a thing for green dresses - and the color suits her well!

It was another example of a closet staple that can be worn into the summer months too. Closet staples are key for work, because you can mix and match them with different accessories and shoes. The versatility can help you create a variety of looks without breaking the bank.

