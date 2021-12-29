Halle Berry shares rare couple pic while sunbathing on vacation with Van Hunt These two!

Halle Berry is having quite the Christmas break! And she shared a rare photograph of her romantic vacatio with boyfriend Van Hunt during her time away to show all her followers just how perfect they are together.

Snuggled up on a towel together the duo's feet are intertwined as they sit at what looks like the edge of a catarmaran over the ocean. "Even our feet go together…" the Halle, 55, captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to react: "So love this love! I need to go find feet that go with mine!" wrote one happy follower. "They actually dooo," added another, clearly impressed by the perfectly pedicured feet!

WATCH: Halle looking HOT on her 54th birthday

Halle's relationship with Van was first confirmed back in September 2020 with a cheeky Instagram post after rumors sparked that the two were dating. "Now ya know…," Berry captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Hunt's name on it as she held a drink in her hand.

The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Halle Berry seems to be having a GREAT time on this vacation!

Earlier this week Halle shared another semi-steamy shot of herself wrapped up (and seemingly wearing her birthday suit!) in a crisp white comforter. But this wasn't just on any bed, it was a bed seemingly suspended over the ocean somewhere very warm and tropical.

Jealous, us?!

