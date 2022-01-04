Michelle Keegan highlights toned abs as she soaks up the sun during Mexican holiday She looked amazing!

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright have been enjoying a dream getaway in Mexico, and the Brassic star appears to have brought her fashion A-game.

On Tuesday, she scorched in a tiny brown bikini top that highlighted her toned abs and a tan wraparound skirt as she sipped from a margarita. She made sure to accessorise accordingly and she looked beautiful with a necklace and pendant, as well as a pair of earrings. She finished the clip by motioning her glass towards the camera as she joked: "Not lying my blood is now made up of 80% spicy margarita."

WATCH: Michelle Keegan highlights insanely toned abs during Mexican holiday

The actress posted the clip on her Instagram Stories, but had she posted it on her main feed, we're certain that the comments section would've been filled with heart and flame emojis.

We've been loving the shots that Michelle has been sharing from her dream getaway, and on Monday she shared the most stunning snap featuring her husband.

The former Coronation Street star shared the photo on her Instagram Stories showcasing the dreamy vista that she was enjoying as Mark headed down to the ocean in a pair of striped swim shorts.

He was also carrying a bag, as he walked down the wooden steps and towards the crisp waters.

His loving wife only captioned the gorgeous shot with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Her gorgeous photo would make travel guides blush as it highlighted the natural beauty of the area, complete with plenty of palm trees to provide a bit of shade and a long stretching beach in front of the refreshing waters.

In another image taken during the holiday, she let her long brunette locks fall down her back in beachy waves, and looked unreal in an Ermanno Scervino co-ord consisting of a striped bralette and tiny linen shorts.

The Our Girl actress teamed her nautical shorts and bralette combo with a pair of nude flip flops and a simple silver anklet.

She really has brought her best fashion with her

"A little taste of Mexico", Michelle captioned her photo as she peered into a white building with stained glass windows.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Michelle's cute co-ord and sun-soaked holiday snaps. "We have booked Mexico for July! Can't wait", wrote one fan, while another penned: "Looks lovely [heart emoji], just like you".

And last week, the actress was snapped on the beach, looking stunning in a lilac bikini top and black shorts, whilst her husband Mark wore colourful swim shorts.

The couple decided to spend the Christmas holidays abroad and by themselves, no doubt to spend some quality time together as work has kept them very busy in the last few months.

