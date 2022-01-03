Michelle Keegan recommends self-help book while on her dreamy Mexico holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has paved the way when it comes to fashion, beauty, fitness, the shows we watch (we are ready and waiting for another Our Girl series), and now the books we read.

The former Coronation Street actress has turned to the self help book Everything is F*cked: A Book About Hope by Mark Manson. Michelle, 34, is currently ringing in the New Year in Mexico with husband Mark Wright, and while enjoying some down time, the star has been basking in the sun and relaxing poolside with a good book.

Everything is F*cked by Mark Manson, £8.19, W.H. Smith

She shared a photo of her with her feet up on a sun lounger clasping onto the 2019 release, which is a follow-up to The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

The post was uploaded on Michelle’s Instagram Stories, which will remain on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, alongside the caption: "Great read, thanks for the recommendation," crediting fellow actor Ben Batt.

The New York Times bestselling author released the sequel to his 2016 success to explore the present "low level hum of anxiety that permeates modern living", as detailed in the book description.

Michelle is currently soaking up the sun on holiday in Mexico

It covers the issues and concerns in the modern world, such as religion, politics, money, entertainment, as well as the internet, and the impact all of those factors can have on our psyche and mental well-being.

Whether you are a fan of anything Michelle is, intend to read more in 2022, or want to be more in touch with your self-care, this tome may just help.

Michelle shared several snaps of herself checking out the local sights on holiday

For those who wish to nab their own copy of ‘Everything is F*cked’, you can do so, as it is available on audiobook, Kindle edition, paperback and hardback, from various retailers.

Amazon, The Works, as well as WHSmith and Waterstones stock the book, which ranges from £0.99 for a Kindle edition to £21.99.

