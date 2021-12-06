We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rebel Wilson clearly had the time of her life while in Fiji, and she's still showing it off, this time with a phenomenal seaside photo.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's very fit physique is put on display in cropped top and skintight pants

The Australian star shared several pictures of herself frolicking on the gorgeous island nation's beaches with the crystal clear water behind her.

She wore a one-piece swimsuit, a bright neon orange number with black detailing to cinch in her waist and emphasize her hourglass figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in a dazzling red gown

The outfit perfectly complemented the shot and showed off her incredible legs as Rebel waded in the water, with her hair tied up and a pair of shades to complete the vibe.

Fans were enamored with the pictures and could not stop praising Rebel for her incredible appearance, including Sharon Stone, who commented: "That is a very cool swimsuit."

Rebel displayed her phenomenal physique in an eye-popping neon swimsuit

A fan wrote: "Babe! Seriously, though. You are an inspiration, girl. Be so proud," with another saying: "The next Bond girl [clapping emoji]."

MORE: Rebel Wilson brings the festive cheer in flirty little black dress

A third commented: "This suit is gorg!!! Colour is everything on you," with another adding: "Looking fit and fab," and several others dropping flame emojis that matched the suit.

Noire Swimwear, $240, Farfetch

While the Pitch Perfect star is back to spending time with friends and family, she's delighted fans with snippets from her time promoting tourism in Fiji.

The Australian actress highlighted her 80lbs weight loss recently in a plunging purple swimsuit while posing by the ocean on a private island there.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a vision as a red 'mermaid' in stunning seaside photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson's younger sister is a beach babe in stunning selfie - and she looks so different

Rebel accentuated her trim waist with a pink sarong and flashed a hint of her toned legs thanks to a daring thigh split.

She looked glamorous with her blonde hair styled in loose waves and cascading down her chest, while her makeup was just as glam, sporting a smokey eye and a berry lip.

The actress brought some show-stopping swimwear to her Fiji trip

Captioning the snap, Rebel jokingly referenced Tom Hanks' film Cast Away, writing: "All I need is a volleyball Wilsonnnnn!!!!!!!!! (Fiji happiness coming soon)."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.