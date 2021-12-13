Rebel Wilson rocks Balmain mini dress – and fans are saying the same thing

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson dazzled at the 2021 AACTA Awards red carpet in Sydney last week wearing a stunning Balmain mini dress – and the actress loved it so much that she's still sharing pictures of her wearing it!

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram over the weekend to share several photos of her in the gorgeous creation, which retails at £3,395 and features padded shoulders and embellishments of metal rings and silver tape that bound the front zip.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in a dazzling red gown

"Feeling very contemplative," Rebel captioned a photo of her in the dress whilst resting her left arm on a wall.

Fans went wild for the snap, but particularly for her choice of outfit.

Rebel posed up a storm in the cute number

"Love your dress," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Looking stunning as usual."

Others simply commented with fire emojis whilst one wondered: "Gorgeous! What's your secret?"

Balmain black ring-embellished mini dress, £3,395, Matches Fashion

Rebel has lost 35kg over the past 18 months but recently revealed that controversially she received "a lot of pushback" from her own team when she decided to embark on her lifestyle overhaul.

The actress said that her Hollywood managers and agents asked her "why" she would want to lose weight when she was "earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl".

"I was very confident being bigger and loved myself, I would rock a red carpet being double or sometimes triples the weight of other actresses," the 41-year-old told BBC.

Fans went wild for the Pitch Perfect star's latest look

"[But] I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviours I was doing were not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me numbing my emotions using food, which wasn't the healthiest thing."

Rebel has been open about her journey and earlier this year revealed the one routine she picked up that's helped her reach her target weight.

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, the 41-year-old attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she told Shape magazine.

