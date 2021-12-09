Lorraine Kelly dons royal purple outfit to receive prestigious honour from Princess Anne

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A huge congratulations are in order to Lorraine Kelly, who received her CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity on Wednesday.

Meeting with Princess Anne to receive the prestigious honour, Lorraine was invited to a special ceremony in Windsor Castle, alongside her husband, Steve.

Lorraine was joined by her husband Steve at the ceremony

Donning a brilliant, royal purple dress from bespoke womenswear brand, Laura Green London, Lorraine polished off her outfit with a coordinating violet hat by Georgina Blyth Millinery, adding brooch detail heels from Dune London.

A picture of elegance, the brunette beauty's hair was swept up into a low, sleek chignon, while her makeup was kept natural and dewy. Combing a brown smokey shadow with voluminous lashes, a rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss to match, Lorraine looked absolutely divine.

Sharing a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, Lorraine wrote:

"With my Steve at Windsor getting a CBE from the Princess Royal Princess Anne. All a bit overwhelming - thanks to @lauragreenlondon @georginablythmillinery - and @helenhandmakeup and @bronaghwebster #honoured #happy #windsor #windsorcastle."

The TV star met with Princess Anne to receive her CBE

Inundated with praise by her 457k followers, one wrote: "Congratulations, well deserved. You look beautiful, love the purple!"

"So deserved, you are such an inspirational lady," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "You look beautiful Lorraine. Congratulations."

VIDEO: Go behind the scenes with Lorraine Kelly as she receives her CBE

Opening up to HELLO! about receiving her CBE, as well as meeting with Princess Anne, Lorraine explained:

"The protocol is quite head-spinning. You are talked through everything by a resplendent courtier, from how to approach the royal personage, exactly when to curtesy and how to get out of the room without falling over.

Of course, Princess Anne put everyone at ease and was utterly charming. We had a delightful conversation about Scotland."

Continuing, she said: "It brought back memories of when I was awarded an OBE by the Queen in Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace during the summer of Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. I was unbelievably nervous and emotional and can't recall what The Queen said to me as I was totally overwhelmed by the occasion and cried happy tears throughout."

