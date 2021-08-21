We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lisa Faulkner has recently returned home from the holiday of her dreams with husband John Torode and the star quickly became reaccustomed to home life.

And the 49-year-old has also been enjoying some lazy Saturday mornings, as she posted a picture from bed with her pet dog, Rory, while still lounging in a dreamy pyjama set.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shares first-ever glimpse inside dreamy bathroom

"Good morning!! Have been lying cuddling my Rory and chatting to Johno… reminiscing about our holiday and making plans for work and life," she penned.

"I don't want to get up just want to loll about and daydream! Going to drag myself up and make a bacon sandwich as it's Saturday and I'm allowed!!!"

She added: "Hope you all have a lovely weekend! Whether you have plans or are just lolling like me."

Plenty of fans supported Lisa in her intention to enjoy a lazy Saturday, as one wrote: "Sounds like a perfect Saturday," and another said: "I love lazy Saturday mornings."

Lisa styled out the pyjama set of our dreams

But just like us, some were enchanted by the former EastEnders star's divine pyjama set. "I need this nightie in my life," one enthused, while a second agreed: "Me too, it's gorgeous isn't it?"

Lisa's nightwear is a vest and sleep short set, with an astrology theme, that comes from Stripe & Stare.

The set is made from the brand's "softer than cotton modal that breathes with the skin" and promises a "cool and comfortable" sleep.

It's available in sizes XS to 1X, and costs £80, but it can also be personalised for an extra £8. What's more, the brand is eco-conscious with all materials coming from sustainable tree farms, and a tree is planted for every item ordered.

Lace Racerback Vest & Sleep Short Set, £80.00, Stripe & Stare

Last month, the star jetted off for a sun-soaked holiday abroad, and before she left she issued a heartfelt plea for people who might be planning their own holidays.

As she sat in the airport, the John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen presenter urged fans to "print" things off to avoid unnecessary headaches.

"So, I'm just having a coffee in Pret in the airport," she said. "The airport's pretty quiet actually and we've got through really fast.

"Just if you are going away, remember to print out everything, even if you've got it on your phone, just print it all out because loads of people were sort of held up by their phones, but we had everything printed out."

