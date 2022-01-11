Tracee Ellis Ross has fans all saying one thing with sensational throwback She got it from her mama

Tracee Ellis Ross clearly knows how to make a statement, and her latest social media post is doing just that for her devoted fans.

The actress took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of herself which looked like it could've been taken today as she donned a sensational all-black ensemble.

She ran her hands through her hair as she pulled off a sultry pose, wearing a graphic black tee with what looked like a zip-up black skirt.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross is put through her paces for a Tracey Anderson Method workout

The ensemble highlighted her sensational figure, and she was clearly feeling herself in the shot, as she wrote in the caption: "Siri, play 'Roxanne' by The Police #throwback."

Fans were falling head-over-heels for the snap, and many couldn't help noticing that she looked so much like her famous mother, Diana Ross.

One fan wrote: "Omg you look identical to your mom in this pic," with another saying: "Beauty runs in the family sexy and gorgeous," and a third also adding: "Lookin just like ya mama."

Many simply inundated the comments with heart-eyed and flame emojis, leaving comments like: "Watch it wit yo fine self!" and: "Does anyone else ever feel like their heart could just fall in love with this woman?"

Tracee wowed with her graphic all-black outfit in a throwback shot

The Black-ish star knows how to make casual look really work wonders, doing so with another athleisure fit she donned over the weekend.

Tracee took to Instagram once again to share a series of photos of herself perched on the steps outside, dressed in another statement graphic black T-shirt and short shorts.

The ensemble was teamed with a pair of trainers and accessorised with oversized gold hoops.

Displaying her sculpted bare legs in the pictures, the actress simply captioned the image: "THIGHS."

The actress looked stylish in another all-black sporty look

Fans were quick to comment on this post as well, with one writing: "Wow!" while another wrote: "You look so gorgeous!" A third added: "Those legs!" alongside a series of fire emojis.

