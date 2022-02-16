Michelle Keegan looks jaw-dropping in curve-hugging dress The Brassic actress is so glam

Michelle Keegan showcased her incredible figure in an eye-catching outfit on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress looked stunning as she modelled a monochrome floral print dress that perfectly hugged her curves.

The star accessorised the look with simple gold jewellery and her long, glossy brown hair looked as wonderfully groomed as ever as Michelle tilted her head and posed with one hand on her hip, showing off her chic red nails.

The star kept her makeup light in the short video, which she self-deprecatingly captioned: "Take 174." The photo appeared to be part of her shoot for Very, who she has partnered with on a clothing collection.

The collaboration makes perfect sense as the former Our Girl and Coronation Street star has a gorgeous sense of style, whether she's dressed up or rocking a more casual look.

At the weekend, the 34-year-old shared a series of photos to her Instagram page that showed her having a ball on holiday.

Along with her extended family, the star slipped away to Turks and Caicos for a fabulous sun-kissed break.

In one of the snapshots she posted, the actress posed in the beautiful clear aquamarine sea while wearing an oversized shirt and sunglasses, beaming as she held onto her sandals and her hair flowed over her shoulders.

It echoed photos from the star's holiday with her husband Mark Wright earlier in the year, when the couple travelled to Mexico where Michelle rocked a series of stylish bikinis and made the most of the delicious local cocktails.

In a clip taken during that holiday back in January, Michelle could be seen joking about her consumption of the delicious local drinks, saying: "Not lying my blood is now made up of 80% spicy margarita."

Now the Brassic performer is clearly back to work, and is set for a busy year, not least because she and Mark are set to move into their Georgian-style dream mansion in Essex later this year.

