Geri Horner's new outfit leaves fans with questions – watch

Tania Leslau
Former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner, née Halliwell, left fans questioning why she always wears white in her Pancake Day celebration video
When Geri Horner stepped onto the stage at the BRIT Awards in 1997 wearing a Union Jack dress, she was immediately established as a fashion icon. Over a decade later, nothing has changed. Although the patriotic dresses are no more, the former Spice Girls singer, née Geri Halliwell, still looks as stylish as ever - and her distinctive fashion sense has been piquing fans' curiosity.
READ: The Spice Girls' incredible private homes: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner and more
In fact, Geri's style has raised questions among fans recently. The star took to Instagram to share a celebratory Pancake Day video in which she flipped the sweet treats while dressed in all white. Wearing a short-sleeve white blouse, white skinny jeans, white sneakers and a dainty white headband, Geri looked angelic while she cooked up a storm.
WATCH: Geri Horner wows in all white while celebrating Pancake Day
Geri wore her short auburn tresses down and opted for a bronzed beauty look with a generous eyeliner flick and mascara. She accessorised with some classic pearl earrings, adding a touch of refinement to the look.
MORE: Geri Horner wows with unexpected bright red hair
Sharing the fun video with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Geri captioned the post: "Tasty Tuesday. Flipping hell! #pancakeday #shrovetuesday." Fans commended her outfit, while we commended her bravery for wearing all-white while cooking. Risky business!
Geri looked lovely in white
"You look amazing!" mentioned one fan, while another agreed: "You look gorgeous." A theme began to emerge in the comments, as fans picked up on Geri's intriguing sartorial preference: "Like to see you always dressed in white," one penned, while another remarked: "Anyone else noticed that Geri only wears white or cream?" A final continued: " Genuine question: why does Geri always wear white???"
The Wannabe singer previously revealed it's very much a conscious decision to wear all-white, branding it her go-to "uniform". She told The Sun: "Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult. It matches with everything and I literally don't have to think in the mornings."
Geri's kitchen was as pristine as her signature white uniform
Geri frequently takes to social media to share her all-white outfits. Earlier this week, Geri posted a video of her visit to a racecourse. While interacting with the beautiful creatures, Geri sported a white puffer jacket, cream turtleneck and white trousers, once again scraping her hair back with a feminine white headband.
DISCOVER : Geri Horner inundated with praise after surprising revelation about plunging silk gown
Move over all-black-everything, Geri Horner is taking white mainstream.