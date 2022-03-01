Geri Horner's new outfit leaves fans with questions – watch The singer is a fan of all-white outfits

When Geri Horner stepped onto the stage at the BRIT Awards in 1997 wearing a Union Jack dress, she was immediately established as a fashion icon. Over a decade later, nothing has changed. Although the patriotic dresses are no more, the former Spice Girls singer, née Geri Halliwell, still looks as stylish as ever - and her distinctive fashion sense has been piquing fans' curiosity.

In fact, Geri's style has raised questions among fans recently. The star took to Instagram to share a celebratory Pancake Day video in which she flipped the sweet treats while dressed in all white. Wearing a short-sleeve white blouse, white skinny jeans, white sneakers and a dainty white headband, Geri looked angelic while she cooked up a storm.

Geri wore her short auburn tresses down and opted for a bronzed beauty look with a generous eyeliner flick and mascara. She accessorised with some classic pearl earrings, adding a touch of refinement to the look.

Sharing the fun video with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Geri captioned the post: "Tasty Tuesday. Flipping hell! #pancakeday #shrovetuesday." Fans commended her outfit, while we commended her bravery for wearing all-white while cooking. Risky business!

"You look amazing!" mentioned one fan, while another agreed: "You look gorgeous." A theme began to emerge in the comments, as fans picked up on Geri's intriguing sartorial preference: "Like to see you always dressed in white," one penned, while another remarked: "Anyone else noticed that Geri only wears white or cream?" A final continued: " Genuine question: why does Geri always wear white???"

The Wannabe singer previously revealed it's very much a conscious decision to wear all-white, branding it her go-to "uniform". She told The Sun: "Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult. It matches with everything and I literally don't have to think in the mornings."

Geri frequently takes to social media to share her all-white outfits. Earlier this week, Geri posted a video of her visit to a racecourse. While interacting with the beautiful creatures, Geri sported a white puffer jacket, cream turtleneck and white trousers, once again scraping her hair back with a feminine white headband.

Move over all-black-everything, Geri Horner is taking white mainstream.