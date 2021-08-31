Martine McCutcheon wows in flirty LBD as she shows off new home addition She looks amazing!

Martine McCutcheon stunned fans on Tuesday when she showed off her beautiful living room – all while in a flirty little black dress.

The former EastEnders star had just gotten some new portraits to hang in her living room, and she looked incredible in the LBD, which featured straps around the shoulders.

The figure-hugging item fit perfectly, as Martine held a small glass of wine to celebrate the arrival of the portraits.

One of the pictures featured a long message, and the star positioned it on top of her marble fireplace, next to an inspirational quote and a stunning photo of some flowers.

She hung the other portrait, titled 'You And Me' up on her living room wall. The artwork was an abstract line piece, with the lines forming the shape of a couple embracing.

The Love Actually star's living room looked divine, featuring white walls and a cream sofa. The room also had some French windows which opened out onto her lovely deck, which featured some rattan furniture.

Martine looked stunning in the black item

"Delighted with my beautiful prints from @desenio They have really made the house look gorgeous," she wrote.

The star's post was immediately flooded with supportive comments, as one fan enthused: "Beautiful prints... Beautiful lady.... Loving your dress..." A second said: "Love the prints Martine - very chic."

Her former hair stylist also fell in love with the insight into her home life, as he penned: "Still look as young as you did when I did your hair at the Albert Hall the night of your singing... hope you're well."

Last week, the star stunned fans when she uploaded a beautiful shot taken from her recent family holiday in Spain.

The actress looked stunning in the selfie, which showed her leaning against the hotel bedroom wardrobe whilst just wearing her bikini bottoms.

The star was thrilled with her purchases

She wrote: "Spain... I miss you! The weather here is really lovely today – I'm so thankful for it! But, I have to admit, for me, nothing beats that feeling of getting in your cool bedroom after a day of sunbathing, with sea salt and sand in your hair and then laying on your fresh, cold, crisp, white sheets!

"Then I normally put some of my fave music on (I love a bit of Roxy Music) then I chill out for a while... Grab a little G&T with loads of ice whilst prancing about getting ready for dinner!

"Oooo maybe I should book somewhere away again soon – I've got myself in the mood again now!"

