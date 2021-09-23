Martine McCutcheon is autumn ready as she enjoys last of the summer sun How smart!

Martine McCutcheon is a style icon, and the star showed her credentials on Thursday as she explained to fans how she was preparing her looks for the upcoming autumn season.

The former EastEnders star posed in her extravagant garden in a beautiful polka-dot dress, with a tiny jacket around her shoulders. She accessorised with a clutch bag and sunglasses as she soaked up the last of the summer rays.

The star's garden looked incredibly expansive, with a long stone path near a stone fountain. In other photos, a long grassy path down to a clearing of trees could be seen.

In her caption, Martine went on to explain her genius fashion hack, saying: "With Autumn just round the corner I have been looking for ways to revamp my Summer wardrobe.

"I always find beautiful dresses like this one from @wallisfashion can easily transition to wear in the colder days with layering some light knitwear or a jacket and boots on top, completely changing up the look - perfect for the ever-changing British weather! X."

Fans were blown away by the post, and they all united to practically say the same things as many called the 45-year-old beautiful.

Fans fell in love with the dreamy look

"Looking beautiful," one said, while another echoed: "Beautiful photo," and a third agreed: "Beautiful.. love your dress."

Another fan wrote: "Loving that sunbeam in the first pic… and that dress on you."

Martine's fashions always drive fans wild, and she looked sensational in a flirty LBD last month as she hung up some new portraits in her home.

Martine always has the best fashion

The figure-hugging item fit perfectly, as Martine held a small glass of wine to celebrate the arrival of the portraits.

One of the pictures featured a long message, and the star positioned it on top of her marble fireplace, next to an inspirational quote and a stunning photo of some flowers.

She hung the other portrait, titled 'You And Me' up on her living room wall. The artwork was an abstract line piece, with the lines forming the shape of a couple embracing.

