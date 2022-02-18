Abbey Clancy looks flawless in jaw-dropping sporty bikini

Abbey Clancy has been making her Instagram followers green with envy by sharing snaps from her family holiday with husband Peter Crouch, and her latest photos did not disappoint.

DISCOVER: Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home

The 36-year-old model posed against three surfboards stacked in the sand, showing off her incredible figure in a white bikini. The sporty two-piece made the most of her amazing abs and highlighted her long legs thanks to its low-cut briefs. Former Britain's Next Top Model judge Abbey's halterneck top was accessorised with a simple gold chain necklace – so chic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Abbey Clancy shares glimpse inside neverending garden

Abbey captioned the images: "Surfboard surfboard." She wore her blonde hair down in beachy waves, adding a pop of colour to her look thanks to a slick of red lipstick.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

The star's fans were loving the striking duo of images, with one penning: "Those abs" and another enthusing: "Looking absolutely incredible."

Abbey posed in a white halterneck bikini

The previous day, Abbey shared a sweet photo of herself with her husband Peter, sitting on the former Stoke City player's lap.

"My Valentine," she sweetly wrote, adding three red love hearts.

The Britain's Next Top Model star looked amazing

Abbey and former footballer Peter, 41, started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry in June 2011. Together they share four children together – daughters Sophia and Liberty, and sons Johnny and Jack.

The beauty queen recently opened up about her diet and how she stays in fantastic shape.

Abbey is on holiday with husband Peter Crouch

She told Health and Wellbeing that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes and always starts her day with a green smoothie – just like the Duchess of Cambridge.

RELATED: Abbey Clancy's surprising wedding connection to Pippa Middleton revealed

"I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said.