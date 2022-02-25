Loose Women's Jane McDonald stuns in slinky animal-print top The Cruising star looked as amazing as ever

Jane McDonald is recently back from her Caribbean vacation, where she stunned us day in and day out with her stunning array of outfits.

And even though she's returned to colder climes, the former Loose Women star is still proving that she's a fashion icon – and her latest look does just that. The star shared a photo from her latest series Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, and she looked incredible in a bold animal-print top as she confidently stood with a hand on her hip and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

Her hair was styled beautifully as well, with some of the locks slipping down her shoulders and ending in curls.

In her caption, she wrote: "In this week's episode of Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire I'll be visiting Oakworth, the station featured in the wonderful film 'The Railway Children' and visiting Howarth, home of the Bronte sisters. Tune in on @channel5_tv at 9pm this Sunday. #yorkshire."

Fans went wild in the comments, and many praised her for her latest show, which she has described as a "love letter" for her home county.

"Looking forward to it," enthused one, alongside a string of green heart emojis, while a second added: "Can't wait. Haworth is my happy place. Really enjoyed last night's show. Love you Jane."

We can't wait for Jane to be back on our screens in this look

A third commented: "Absolutely loved the first one! Being from Barnsley these are all places I love, especially Haworth," and a fourth posted: "Great show really looking forward to the new episode."

And many also complimented the star on her appearance, with some calling her "gorgeous", lovely" and "fabulous".

Jane is clearly a fan of animal-print, and while she was away, she styled out a stunning giraffe-print top with cuffed sleeves.

She paired the item with a pair of tan shorts that almost blended into the Caribbean sands that she stood in.

The star always wows with her fashion

The sea stretched out behind the glamorous lady, and she beamed with happiness as she held her sandals in her hands.

Jane, who had experienced the best of the Caribbean, had a lot of praise for her surroundings, as she enthused: "This was an absolutely stunning beach! #Caribbean #Travelshow #filmlocation."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments, and many wrote about how excited they were for when the series that she's currently filming makes its way to screens.

"Can't wait to watch this," one wrote, while a second added: "Looking forward to seeing all your adventures."

